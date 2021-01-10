A joint Cleanliness Drive organized at Dwimundi Village of Hadiguda GP by Villagers, CSO partner WORD & UAIL staff

Rayagada : A cleanliness drivealong with mass awareness program on health and hygiene is conducted at Dwimundi village under community space initiative. This is conducted with proactive participation of the people of the village along with UAIL staff,which is in the vicinity of Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL), a unit of Hindalco, the metals flagship initiative of the Aditya Birla Group.

The main focus for this activity was creating awareness on the importance of cleanliness and mobilizing people to maintain the best hygienic practices in their village. This was at a time when the unprecedented Covid19 pandemic ravaging the fields all around the globe brought into the limelight the need for a clean surroundings and the crucial liability of every individual in this regard to keep the virus at bay.

Employees of Utkal and the community participated in this ‘Walk and Sweep Movement’ as a symbol of togetherness in creating positive changes around the peripheral village. This is just the beginning of such joint effort. Pertinent to be noted is that the pandemic restrictions were strictly adhered by, from maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks to sanitizing hands at regular intervals. The UAIL team along with the CSO partner WORD (Women Organization for Rural Development) did a commendable job in organizing such an event albeit this Covid crisis.

From UAIL Head HR R.P Singh kicked off the mission while senior management team MR. Gowri Sankar, Mr. Ramesh Duwaada, Mr. Rajesh Patnaik joined this drive.

Speaking for the occasion, the Unit Head of UAIL, Mr. Mazharullah Beig applauded the effort of the villagers and UAIL staff along with CSO partner for doing this noble work and also mentioned that going ahead we will together work for community in various such drives to create awareness.

As a responsible corporate citizen, UAIL is deeply engaged in executing its CSR activities in peripheral villages in the area of education, healthcare, sustainable livelihood, and rural infrastructure and addressing the issues of social concern, overall UAIL is engaged in 57 villages servicing more than 30,000 population in Odisha.

