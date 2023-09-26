Muthiah Muralidaran is all set to arrive in Kolkata to  promote his upcoming biographical movie 800

Kolkata : Muthiah Muralidaran is all set to arrive in Kolkata on 28th September, 2023 to promote his upcoming biographical movie 800. For the press conference The Prince of Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly is all set to join him. The legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran with Actor Madhurr Mittal will also be visiting Saltlake Shiksha Niketan School to promote his movie.

Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal will be seen portraying the role of the legendary Sri Lankan spinner in his biopic. The film will be released on October 6 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

The film that is an underdog story chronicles his life from a young boy to the greatest spinner that he became with 800 wickets record in test cricket.

The film will show more of his personal story also touching upon his glorious career.