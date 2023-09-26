Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman to be bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year

Kathmandu: Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the DadaSaheb Phalke award. The Information and Broadcast Minister, Anurag Thakur said that veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has been chosen for Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Rehman, 85, made her acting debut with the 1955 Telugu films “Rojulu Maraayi” and “Jayasimha”. She made her Hindi cinema debut with “CID”, the 1956 film headlined by Dev Anand.

In a career spanning over five decades, the legendary actor has worked in more than 90 films across languages. She received a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in “Reshma and Shera” (1971). She is already the recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

“At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history,” Thakur further said in his post on the microblogging site.

Rehman was last seen in “Skater Girl”, a 2021 coming-of-age sports drama.