NueGo and Fukrey 3 movie team up to drive change with electric AC buses, setting new standards for sustainable transport

Delhi: NueGo, India’s leading premium electric bus brand by GreenCell Mobility is delighted to unveil its exciting collaboration with the highly anticipated film “Fukrey 3” starring actors Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha & Pankaj Tripathi. Fukrey 3 is an upcoming Hindi-language comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is the third installment of the Fukrey franchise, after Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

As part of this exciting collaboration, NueGo is delighted to offer to its customers. By booking tickets through the NueGo website and using the promotional code “FUKREY”, users can enjoy a flat 10% discount on all routes. This incredible offer will remain valid until 31st October, providing movie enthusiasts and NueGo riders with a fantastic opportunity to experience cost-effective and eco-friendly transportation while enjoying the perks of the upcoming film.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD, GreenCell Mobility, “We’re excited to partner with the team behind ‘Fukrey 3’ and its stellar cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and more. Together, we’re merging entertainment and sustainable mobility, providing accessibility to a wider audience. This collaboration celebrates the film’s release while making eco-friendly transportation accessible.”

With safety and comfort as their top priorities, NueGo is plying between some of the most popular destinations in the country, including Indore-Bhopal, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Agra, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Ludhiana, Delhi-Shimla, Agra-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Tirupati, Chennai-Tirupati, Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Pondicherry, and Hyderabad-Vijayawada, with more routes to be added soon.

As a customer-centric brand, NueGo places a strong emphasis on safety and comfort. Its electric buses undergo 25 stringent safety checks, including mechanical and electrical inspections, to ensure the utmost reliability. These eco-friendly buses are capable of running up to 250 kilometers on a single charge, even with air conditioners in use and amidst traffic conditions.

NueGo prides itself on incorporating innovative technology, offering end-to-end convenience for inter-city travelers, and prioritizing Safety, Punctuality, and seamless customer experiences. As a game-changer in the Indian travel industry, NueGo introduces a new and safe way to travel with its premium electric AC coach service. With their unwavering focus on safety, comfort, and eco-friendliness, they aim to provide their passengers with an unparalleled travel experience.

To avail the exclusive 10% discount, customers can visit the NueGo website or download the NueGo app and enter the code “FUKREY” during the booking process. For more information about Nue Go and its services, please visit www.nuego.in or download the NueGo app from app store.