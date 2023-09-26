India Makes Winning Debut at BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

Indian shuttlers produced a dominating 5-0 victory against Cook Islands in the mixed team event to kickstart the country’s campaign on winning note at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships with a 5-0 win in Group D tie.The mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar provided India a winning start on Monday when they outperformed Kaiyin Mataio and Tereapii Akavi with a resounding 21-6, 21-8 victory. Their exceptional coordination and strategic play gave opponents absolutely no chance throughout the match.