The Indian team, consisting of Sudipti riding Chinski, Divyakriti on Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday aboard Chemxpro Emerald, and Anush with Etro, secured a total of 209.206 percentage points. This achievement propelled them past the host nation, China, who garnered 204.882 points. Hong Kong China clinched the bronze medal, achieving a score of 204.852.