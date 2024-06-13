Murlidhar Mohol,Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation assumes charge today

Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Cooperation,Shri Murlidhar Mohol officially assumed charge at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi today. Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu,Union Civil aviation Secretary, Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, along with senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

After assuming the office,Shri Mohol said “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for entrusting me with this new responsibility. Over the past decade, the ministry has significantly enhanced facilities across various sectors, boosting employment and rapidly increasing the number of airports. We are making remarkable progress, establishing connections with countries worldwide, and transforming the nation’s landscape. The dream of common people to travel by aeroplane is becoming a reality, which is also uplifting their economic status. With these advancements, the ministry’s responsibility has grown, and we are dedicated to driving it forward in various ways.”

He was elected as the member of 18th lok sabha from Pune, Maharashtra.He previously served as Mayor of Pune Municipal corporation.