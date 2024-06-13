Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu assumes charge of Ministry of Civil Aviation

Union Minister Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu officially assumed charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in New Delhi today. Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Cooperation, Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Civil Aviation Secretary, Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam, along with senior officers of the Ministry were present on the occasion.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Shri Naidu expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the crucial responsibility of leading the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He emphasised that the choice of a young and energetic leader signifies a forward-looking approach, focused on shaping the future of the aviation industry for the next 25 years.

Shri Naidu acknowledged the support of the people of Srikakulam and Andhra Pradesh, thanked Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N Chandra Babu Naidu and recalled the role of his father, Late Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, a distinguished politician from Andhra Pradesh.

He further said that the key priorities of the ministry would be to create an ‘ease of flying’ scenario, making air travel more accessible and convenient for every citizen. He emphasized the benefits of aviation should reach every corner of the country, with focus on Tier two and Tier three cities.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Viksit Bharat, Shri Naidu said “we are going to formulate and implement 100-day action plan to drive immediate progress in the India’s aviation sector. This plan will serve as a stepping stone towards achieving the long-term Vision of Viksit Bharat as India celebrates 100 years of its independence in 2047”. The Union Minister also emphasised on the importance of use of technology in enhancing passenger experience, and plan to leverage artificial intelligence and social media to address passenger concerns effectively. He assured that the ministry would prioritise passenger comfort and convenience in all policy decisions.

Shri Naidu further outlined specific initiatives aimed at enhancing air connectivity, promoting eco-friendly practices, and accelerating infrastructure development across the country. He pledged to work closely with state governments, industry stakeholders, and alliance partners to realise these goals. Regarding the completion of the Greenfield airport in Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, the Minister expressed his personal commitment to expedite the project.

Union Minister reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to make India the world’s leading domestic aviation market. He also expressed confidence in the strong and stable leadership of the NDA for building a prosperous and developed India.