Mumbai to Welcome Delegates for 27th National E-Governance Conference in August

The Conference is organized every year by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and one of the State Governments which hosts the Annual event. The Government of Maharashtra has agreed to host the 27th Edition of the National Conference on E-Governance (NCeG) in Mumbai, on 8th & 9th August, this year.

The National Conference is an important annual event in which the National Award for E-Governance (NAeG) are conferred to National Awardees under different categories. This year’s awards will include a total of 9 Gold, 6 Silver and 1 Jury Award, recognizing exemplary contributions and innovations in the field of e-governance. The projects were selected from 375 nominations received under various categories.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Shaping Secure and Sustainable E-Service Delivery”. This theme underscores the importance of advancing India’s e-governance initiatives to ensure robust and sustainable e-service delivery.

Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Eknath Shinde, will inaugurate the Conference for the discussions and deliberations over the two days. The Awards will be conferred in the Valedictory Session by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space in the presence of Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Honb’le Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra.

Senior officials from DARPG, MeitY, Government of Maharashtra, NeGD, MyGov, NIC, Industry Captains from NASSCOM, Start-Ups, thought leaders in e-Governance domain will be participating in the 2-day conference. An exhibition of Awarded projects and Projects by Centre, State Governments, and Start-Ups will also be curated in the 27th NeGC.