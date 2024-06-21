Rajiv Ranjan Singh participates in 10th International Yoga Day program organized at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi

Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh led the Yoga programme at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi in observance of the 10th International Yoga Day. During his address, Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized on importance of yoga and suggested to adopt yoga in our daily life for our physical and mental well-being.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel led a mass Yoga demonstration to mark 10th International Day of Yoga at Eklavya Sports Stadium, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Ministry of Panchayati Raj celebrated the 10th edition of International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2024 by organizing Yoga Demonstration Session at Ministry of Panchayati Raj office premises at Jeevan Bharati Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Shri Vivek Bharadwaj led the officers and staff-members of Ministry of Panchayati Raj to perform Yoga in the office premises on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. Shri Bharadwaj extended warm wishes to all staff-members of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, members of nationwide Panchayati Raj family, and fellow countrymen on this momentous Day.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, including Additional Secretary Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Joint Secretary Shri Alok Prem Nagar, Joint Secretary Shri Vikas Anand, Joint Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Economic Advisor Dr. Bijaya Kumar Behera were also present at the Yoga Demonstration Session. Common Yoga Protocol, Yoga-Break, Lecture on Yoga by Experts, Yoga Demonstration were some of the activities undertaken at the event. Yoga sessions were conducted by Yoga Experts deputed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of AYUSH – Shri Rahul Shrivastava and Smt. Renuka Sharma. The telecast of Prime Minister’s address on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day from Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir was screened during the Yoga programme.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has consistently been following-up with State/ UT Departments of Panchayati Raj regarding observance of 10th International Yoga Day on 21st June 2024 in Panchayats across the country with focus on taking Yoga to each and every village in India through active participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions. A virtual meeting under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, was held on 19th June, 2024 with senior officers of the Panchayati Raj Departments of States/ UTs to take the stock of preparedness of the States / UTs for celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY)–2024 at the Panchayat level.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in collaboration with State/UT Panchayati Raj Departments, has facilitated the delivery of the Prime Minister’s letter to Gram Panchayats through various channels including emails, a downloadable link disseminated through email, WhatsApp groups, and bulk SMSs, uploaded on the Ministry’s website, official WhatsApp groups, and social media platforms, ensuring widespread participation in celebration of the International Yoga Day 2024.

In a significant move to promote holistic health and wellness, the Prime Minister has issued an appeal to Gram Pradhans across the country in connection with the 10th International Yoga Day on 21st June, 2024. Vide letter dated 13th June, 2024 addressed to Gram Pradhans regarding celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day on 21st June, 2024, the Prime Minister has extended his best wishes to all Gram Panchayats and its inhabitants for their peace, prosperity, and progress. The Prime Minister’s message calls for a people-led movement towards a sustainable, stress-free lifestyle through the integration of Yoga and nutritious foods like Millets. The initiative aims to make holistic health a collective effort, ensuring the message of Yoga Day reaches the last mile.

International Yoga Day holds a special significance, with Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) playing a key role in disseminating the advantages of Yoga to every stratum of society in rural areas. It holds immense potential in realizing the objectives outlined in the Healthy Village theme of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) and activating the Village Health and Sanitation Committee.

As part of the countdown to the 10th International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized a Yoga Utsav Seminar titled “Meditation for Healthy and Happy Life” on 19th June 2024 at the MoPR Conference Room, New Delhi. The Seminar, conducted by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Lodhi Road Branch in New Delhi, saw participation from MoPR officials, employees (regular/ contractual/ outsourced), and State/ UT representatives through both physical and virtual modes through a VC link shared with States/ UTs in advance. The event was well-received by all participants.