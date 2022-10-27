‘Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan’ : A life campaign for people: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan’ is a campaign to alter the lives of the people and my aim is that citizens should not be made to keep going back and forth in government offices for their work. In the camps organized at the Panchayat level, they should get cent percent benefits of government schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was interacting informally with the villagers at the camp of ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan-Seva Abhiyan’ in Jait village of Sehore district on Thursday. Villagers of Sardar Nagar, Machwai, Dobi, Narayanpur and Borna Panchayats including Jait and MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava were also present.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called applicants of all the applications received in the camp, on stage and resolved their problems and directed to benefit the eligible persons by including them in the schemes. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that public representatives along with officials should work to change the lives of the people. The Chief Minister said that along with development work, everyone should work together for the benefit of beneficiary oriented schemes and bring a change in the lives of the people.

Seeks information about fulfillment of resolutions taken on Jait pride day

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all panchayats should organize programmes by fixing the date of their Pride day. He inquired about the fulfillment of the resolutions taken on Jait’s Pride day. The Collector informed that the work of constructing a ghat on the Narmada river at a cost of Rs. 4 crore 88 lakh has started. Private land has been acquired for the bypass road of Jait. With the creation of Ayushman card of 80 percent of the people of the village, the names of those eligible have been added in Awas Plus. 15 self-help groups have been formed in Jait and have also been linked with employment by providing 70 lakh bank linkages and training. A lot of work has also been done on cleanliness in the village. Toilets have been built in cent percent of the houses. A new vehicle has also been given for garbage collection.

Rs 102 crore irrigation scheme for 24 villages

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to benefit the youth in employment schemes including Udyam Kranti, make payment of paddy procurement to the farmers, conduct survey of availability of electricity and install poles, and provide benefits of Sambal and other social security schemes. He told the villagers that an irrigation scheme worth Rs 102 crore has been approved for irrigation in 24 villages.

Playground will be developed in Jait

Paying special attention to the applications of the children, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed the Collector to develop a sports ground in the village and organise sports competitions in November and December. He directed the Divisional Commissioner to give compassionate appointment to Kumari Neetu Sahu. Referring to the de-addiction campaign, the Chief Minister said that the drug trade should be strictly stopped in the area. He also directed the police to control crimes.

Learnt about the status of implementation of schemes from villagers

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan discussed with the villagers in the camp and also learned the ground status of the implementation of the schemes. He received information about the Namantaran (transfer) and Batwara (partition) from an applicant. The Chief Minister said that swear by me that no money had to be paid for this work. He said that village to village camps are being organised under the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan only to give good governance to the citizens. Our aim is that villagers do not have to have to go back and forth in the offices for government work.

Munni Bai gave her land for mobile tower

Village Jait residents placed the demand before Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for installation of mobile tower. When government land was not available, Smt. Munni Bai of the village talked about giving her private land for setting up a mobile tower. All the villagers including Chief Minister Shri Chouhan were overwhelmed by this kindness of Munni Bai.

Listened to the success story of the women of the group

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was quite satisfied when he saw the Didis of Self-Help Groups doing other business besides Custom Hiring Centre and Tailoring Centre at home village Jait. The Chief Minister listened to the success stories of these women from the Jan Seva Manch itself. The Chief Minister presented a tractor to the Custom Hiring Centre run by Ganga Self-Help Group. He also inquired about the activities of the Centre. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan visited the Ekta Tailoring Center of Women Self-Help Group and appreciated the work being done by the Didis. He also bought a jacket made by the group’s Didis. Working of Custom Hiring and Ekta Tailoring Centre, Ranu and Priyanka Jat shared their experiences regarding earning more than 10 thousand rupees a month and improving the financial condition of the family through the group. Giving the example of the progress of the sisters of the group, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan asked all the women to join the group and conduct small economic activities.