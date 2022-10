New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inspected the Narmada Ghat being constructed at a cost of Rs. 4 crore 88 lakh on the banks of river Narmada at village Jait in Sehore district. He directed to complete the ongoing construction work on the ghat at the earliest. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed the officers that all the materials used in the construction of the ghat should be of quality.