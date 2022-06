New Delhi :Mrs Humera Nausheen is a B-Tech graduate. Though her degree could have fetched a life of luxury but she was born to be an entrepreneur so she came in association with Ministry of MSME which got her financial support of Rs 15 lakh under PMEGP Scheme.

She also participated in various seminars at NI-MSME that supported her quest to become a successful entrepreneur. Today she is not only the co-founder of Doctor Mushroom but also helping other women to become entrepreneurs.