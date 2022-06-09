20th Meeting of The Network Planning Group (NPG)

New Delhi :The Network Planning Group (NPG) held its 20th meeting on June 8, 2022 at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi. It was chaired by the Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT Sh. Amrit Lal Meena and saw active participation from member ministries/departments including MoRTH, MoCA, MoR, MoPSW, MoP, DoT and Niti Ayog. The forum saw senior officials from these ministries deliberate on various agendas on logistic capacities and PM GatiShakti.

Applauding the recently launched GatiShakti Sanchar portal of the Department of Telecommunications, it was highlighted that all 36 States and UTs have been integrated into the portal. The Department of Telecommunications will soon be convening a meeting with all NPG members to further accelerate the process of integrating the portal into the National Master Plan.

As an approach towards multimodal infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways will soon be creating 100 cargo terminals that have easier connectivity with roads and ports. The senior official from the Ministry shared that various details identification, timelines and mapping are already underway and will soon be shared across with all other member ministries/departments for in-depth coordination.

The Special Secretary also highlighted the role that the National Master Plan portal plays in integrating inter-ministerial planning and coordination. The NPG members were requested to maintain periodic engagement with the BISAG-N and regular project updates in the portal. Members were also advised to regularise planning and project mapping through the portal.

The NPG members were apprised with the latest guidelines from the Ministry of Financed which mandates the examination of logistics and connectivity project by the Network Planning Group.

Through the Network Planning Group, all 8 infrastructure Ministries/Departments are taking up integrated planning, synchronised implementation and consolidated decision.