Mr. L.N. Dash has joined as the New Principal of The Aditya Birla Public School, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : It is a matter of pleasure to introduce our Principal, Mr. L.N. Dash.Mr. Dash was the former Principal, ABPS Rayagada and has rich experience of 25 years as a teacher and Principal. Mr. Dash completed his post-graduation from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar in History and M.Ed. from Berhampur University.His career began in the SCB Medical Public School, Cuttack as a Teacher in History and later continued with DAV Senior Secondary School, Ranchi and DPS Nigahi, M.P. He joined ABPS Rayagada in 2011 as a founder Principal and did an excellent job bringing laurels to the school. During his tenure at ABPS Rayagada the school got many awards in sports at district and national level. As the founder Principal Mr. Dash worked diligently and got the school affiliated to the CBSE Board.

He received the Best Principal’s Award from The Academic Council of SOF in the year 2019-20 in recognition of path breaking initiatives taken for the cause of education.