New Delhi : Ministry of Railways has formulated various schemes viz. Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme for upgradation/beautificationof stations on Indian Railways. Presently, Railway stations are upgraded/beautified under ‘Adarsh’ Station Scheme based on identified need of providing better enhanced passenger amenities at stations. Under ‘Adarsh’ Station Scheme, 1253 stations have been identified for development, out of which 1215 stations so far have been developed and the remaining stations are targeted to be developed under Adarsh Station Scheme by Financial Year 2022-23. Besides above, a new scheme for ‘Major Upgradation of Railway Stations’ has been recently initiated. So far, 52 stations have been identified for upgradation under this scheme.

The expenditure on beautification/upgradation of stations under Adarsh Station Scheme is generally funded under Plan Head –53 ‘Customer Amenities’. During the Financial Year 2021- 22, an amount of ₹ 2344.55crore was allocated under Plan Head -53, and in the current Financial Year 2022-23, an amount of ₹ 2700.00 crore has been allocated under Plan Head – 53.

