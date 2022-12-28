Mr. Amit Garg takes over as Director (Marketing) of HPCL

New Delhi : Mr. Amit Garg has been appointed as Director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) effective December 27, 2022. Prior to joining HPCL as Director (Marketing), Mr. Amit Garg was Executive Director (Aviation) in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Mr. Amit Garg is a Post Graduate in Electronics & Management.

Mr. Amit Garg is a senior leader in Oil & Gas space having rich and varied experience of over 35 years across the entire value chain in the Industry including sourcing, storage, logistics and sales across various functions in BPCL. He also served as a full time Director with Indraprastha Gas Ltd., the largest CGD in the country and as a Nominee Director with Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited, a Joint Venture of BPCL & GAIL (India) Limited.