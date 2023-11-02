Mountain Dew unveils ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ stories with Ranveer Allahbadia

New Delhi : As a brand, Mountain Dew® has always celebrated the spirit of those who push themselves in the face of fear to achieve extraordinary results. Continuing its efforts to inspire the youth of India, the beverage brand today announced its partnership with dynamic entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and social media influencer and No. 1 podcaster in the country Ranveer Allahbadia for his famed podcast, The Ranveer Show. As part of this association, for the next 2 months, the show will be called Mountain Dew Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai stories on The Ranveer Show with a special segment called ‘Darr se Jeet Tak’.

Mountain Dew® has been known for celebrating courageous individuals who conquer challenges to achieve extraordinary success, with creative articulations over the years of high-octane stunts as well as everyday struggles that resonates with consumers across the country. This collaboration is designed to connect with the podcast’s diverse audience demographics for being one of the longest running podcasts in the country and encourage audiences to move beyond their fears and conquer with courage.

The 16-episode series will kick off with ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the guest who will be the first to share his ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ story, setting the stage for a series of remarkable narratives. The series will also feature a star-studded lineup of inspirational figures, each contributing their unique and diverse tales of courage in the face of fear. Globally acclaimed boxer Mary Kom, musical sensation Krsna, celebrated chef Vikas Khanna, and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev are some of the guests confirmed to be on the season.

Speaking on the campaign Akankshaa Dalal, Category Head, Dew, PepsiCo India said, “As a brand, Mountain Dew has always championed the indomitable spirit that propels individuals beyond their fears to embrace victory. Our partnership with Ranveer Allahbadia and The Ranveer Show is a testament to our commitment to inspiring the youth of India. Through the ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ stories, we aim to fuel the courage that resides in every individual, encouraging them to triumph over challenges and redefine their limits. This collaboration is not just about overcoming specific fears; it’s about reaching a diverse audience, recognizing that fears are subjective and unique to each person. We hope to inspire people across the board, fostering a collective sense of courage and determination that transcends individual boundaries.”

Sharing his excitement, host Ranveer Allahbadia said, “With everything I have taken on in my journey, I am always looking to inspire and motivate people with the stories of the guests on my podcast. The Ranveer Show engages a varied audience set across the country and I am thrilled to be echoing these inspirational stories of courage with Mountain Dew through my podcast. ‘Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai’ is a strong philosophy that I resonate with personally and I am glad Mountain Dew has come in as a partner to further bring in these incredible stories to my audiences.”