Odisha FC Eyes Home Dominance as They Face NorthEast United FC in Upcoming ISL Showdown

Bhubaneswar : November 2, 2023 – Fresh off a sensational comeback victory against Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC is all set to defend their home pitch against NorthEast United FC in a highly anticipated Indian Super League (ISL) clash scheduled for Friday, November 3, 2023, at 08:00 PM IST. The match will take place at the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha FC, who began their ISL journey with promise, faced consecutive losses in away matches that raised concerns among fans and pundits alike. However, they made a triumphant return in a thrilling 3-2 win against Bengaluru FC at their home ground, the Kalinga Stadium, reinstating their winning momentum and leveraging their home advantage. With seven points collected from five matches, they currently occupy the 6th position in the ISL points table.

Their opponents, NorthEast United FC, have displayed promise and determination in the early stages of the season. Despite suffering an initial defeat against Mumbai City FC, they have remained unbeaten in their last four games, securing two draws on the road and two victories at home. The Highlanders currently hold the 4th position in the ISL table with eight points from five games.

Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, featuring head coach Sergio Lobera and player Aniket Jadhav.

Head coach Sergio Lobera expressed his team’s readiness for the upcoming challenge, especially given the tight schedule with games lined up in quick succession. He emphasized the need to adapt to the situation and remain focused on solutions rather than dwelling on problems. Lobera stated, “Our team is ready to face these challenges head-on.”

Lobera also remained flexible regarding the potential replacement of a key player, saying, “We have strong players like Narender and Carlos who performed well last time. We’ll decide based on the game’s requirements.”

Player Aniket Jadhav expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play for Odisha FC and praised their accomplished coach, Sergio Lobera. He stated, “It’s been an incredible experience playing under our accomplished coach, who has trained successful players. It’s a privilege to be a part of this team.”

Aniket also extended his appreciation to the enthusiastic fans, saying, “Seeing over more than 7,000 fans at our last game was amazing. We hope for continued fan support in every match.”

With both teams poised for action, football fans eagerly await the clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC at the Kalinga Stadium, anticipating another thrilling ISL showdown.