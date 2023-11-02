Habaspuri weaving : the second and last death??? A celebration Of Odisha’s Unique Handloom Traditions

It’s a feature documentary selected by NFDC Film Bazaar’s Documentary Co-Production Market 2023.

Bhubaneswar – BNR Films LLP, a renowned name in the world of filmmaking, is excited to announce its latest project, “Habaspuri Weaving : The Second and Last Death???”. This remarkable feature documentary follows in the footsteps of the acclaimed “Kotpad Weaving” and marks a significant milestone in the quest to celebrate and preserve Odisha’s rich artisan heritage. This project has been selected among 98 International entries received at NFDC Film Bazaar’s Documentary Co-Production Market and now features among the final 12 Projects (from 7 Countries, in 17 Languages) selected by NFDC Film Bazaar 2023.

“Habaspuri Weaving” has been a labor of love and a dream project since its inception in 2019. Building on the success of “Kotpad Weaving,” which was BNR Films LLP’s first foray into documenting Odisha’s artisans, “Habaspuri Weaving” promises to be grander in scale and depth. The documentary is set to take audiences on an immersive journey into the heart of Habaspuri Handloom; one of Odisha’s unique textile traditions.

Filmmaker Biswanath Rath, textile designer Anupriya Mridha and the team of Mayur Mahapatra, Siddhant Swaroop, and Debasish Pratihari have dedicated years to extensive research for “Habaspuri Weaving.” Together, they aim to shed light on one of the most beautiful yet lesser-known handloom traditions in Odisha, presenting it to a global audience. This project seeks to promote and showcase the artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural significance of this traditional weaving practice.

The Director, Mr Mayur Mahapatra conveyed his gratitude, saying, “We aim to shine a spotlight on the incredible handloom heritage of India, while also addressing the urgent need for its preservation and support. We are grateful to NFDC Film Bazaar for their faith in our vision, and we can’t wait to share this compelling journey with the world.”

The Producer, Mr Biswanath Rath, the founder and CEO of BNR Films LLP expressed his excitement, stating, “We are honored to represent Odisha on the global stage through ‘Habaspuri Weaving.’ This documentary is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, and we are thrilled to be selected among the 12 international projects at the NFDC Film Bazaar’s Documentary Co-Production Market. We invite everyone to join us on this journey to celebrate and preserve Odisha’s unique handloom traditions. “