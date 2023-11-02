Self Help Groups put stalls on display at MCL

Sambalpur : As a part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, five stalls of Self Help Groups promoting the local handicrafts and food products has been setup at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Headquarters in Sambalpur.

Shri Keshav Rao, Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Addl. charge), MCL inaugurated the stalls in the presence of Shri P K Patel, Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri A K Behura, Director (Finance), Shri A S Bapat, Director (Tech/Project & Planning) and other senior officers.

The five SHGs namely Jai Maa Laxmi SHG, Modipada, Sambalpur, Balunkeswar Baba SHG, Nandapada, Sambalpur, Brundabati SHG, Taliapada, Sambalpur, Radharani SHG, Paramanpur, Matrushakti SHG, Sambalpur are exhibiting their stalls of various traditional handicrafts, handloms and food products whereas BAIF Development Research Foundation, Sambalpur is exhibiting innovative initiatives undertaken by them under CCDP-Utthan project of MCL.

The stalls are on display from 01st November to 02nd November 2023 at MCL premises in Sambalpur.