MoU signed between Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Odisha Govt for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital at NISER campus near #Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An MoU has been signed between Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cancer Hospital at NISER campus near #Bhubaneswar. The 200-bedded hospital will be established with a proposed cost of ₹650 Cr. #OdishaCares

Department of Atomic Energy, India has earmarked ₹400 Cr for the project whereas Tata Trusts will spend ₹250 Cr. CM Shri Naveen Patnaik expressed happiness over the proposed project and said that it will be immensely helpful not only for the people of #Odisha but also for people of entire Eastern India.

CM said that #Odisha Govt will provide a Cyclotron Machine to meet requirements for radio isotopes for treatment. CM thanked Department of Atomic Energy, India, GoI & NISER for their support and cooperation. The proposed Cancer Hospital will be empanelled by State Govt under #BijuSwasthyaKalyanYojana.

#Odisha will provide 40-acre land for future expansion of cancer facility, establishment of 30MeV Cyclotron, staff quarters, township & academic blocks, rest sheds, Dharamsala. The institution will impart oncological education & para medical courses to create skilled manpower.