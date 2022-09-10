Kia India continues to be the largest exporter of UVs from the country; crosses 1.5 lakh export milestone in three years

CHENNAI: Kia India, one of the fastest-growing carmakers in the country, today announced that it has crossed 1.5 lakh exports from its state-of-the-art Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh. Till date, the company has shipped 150,395 units, including its very popular Seltos, Sonet and Carens, to 95 countries since September 2019, soon after the launch of its first product in the Indian market. This accomplishment is in line with the company’s ‘Make in India’ efforts and reinforces its vision of making world class products in India and taking them across the globe.

Kia Seltos contributed 72% to the overall exports, followed by Kia Sonet and the newly launched Kia Carens. The company has shipped 54,153 units in the first eight months of 2022, making it the largest Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter of the year. Kia India was also the highest UV exporter of 2021.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “India is a strategically important market for Kia globally and has the potential of becoming a strong sales, production, and R&D hub. Our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant is one of the most critical export hubs in the Kia network and since the inception of our operations here, we have focused on providing quality products not just within the country but also overseas. UVs are increasingly becoming popular across the world, and we are elated that our made in India UVs have received a great response even in international markets. This is a true testament of India’s manufacturing prowess and highlights our capability of producing finest products that meet the unmet needs of customers across the world.”

Kia products manufactured in India have a strong demand worldwide with the Seltos, Sonet and now Carens gaining extreme popularity in international markets. Since it started shipping the Seltos in September 2019, Kia India has exported cars to the Middle East, Africa, Central & South America, Mexico and Asia Pacific. In August 2022, the company recorded its highest ever monthly exports, dispatching 8,174 units.