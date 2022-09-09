Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended orientation programme of newly appointed dead land conservation expansion workers

Attending the induction programme of 184 Soil Conservation Extension Workers, CM Shri Naveen Patnaik called upon the new recruits to adhere to #5T principles to help farmers use improved farm practices. CM said Soil Conservation Extension Workers’ role at grassroots is very important.

CM asked the new recruits to take farmers in their area of service as a team, provide quick support with use of technology. CM added that maintaining absolute transparency throughout can ensure real transformation at grassroots & make way for improved farming practices.

CM said the new recruits act as facilitators between farmers and Dept for successful implementation of different initiatives. CM hoped that those joining Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment will discharge their duties with dedication in the greater interest of the farming community.