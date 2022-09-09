All necessary steps should be taken to control lumpy disease in animals -CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that cattle should not die in the state due to lumpy skin disease spreading among them. All necessary steps are taken to ensure this. There is a need to take extra precautions in the districts adjoining the disease-affected districts. Along with this, animals coming from other states should not be allowed. To prevent lumpy disease, necessary vaccination should be ensured in maximum number of animals. Helpline numbers to provide guidance and assistance to animal owners should be issued. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the condition of lumpy skin disease in the state. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Animal Husbandry Shri JN Kansotia, Additional Chief Secretary, Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Ajit Kesari and other officers were present.

Lumpy skin disease is caused by a virus in cows and buffaloes. Its main symptoms are high fever, loss of appetite, skin rashes and mouth ulcers. The disease does not spread from animals to humans. The disease has been confirmed in Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Betul, Indore and Khandwa. Symptoms of this disease have been reported in animals in Dhar, Burhanpur, Jhabua. In ten districts of the state, 2171 animals have been affected by this disease, out of which the health of 1717 animals has improved. So far 77 thousand 534 animals have been vaccinated.

To control lumpy skin disease, movement of animals has been restricted in the affected villages and districts. Control room has been set up at State Disease Investigation Laboratory, Bhopal. Webinars, meetings and state level youth dialogues are being organized for awareness regarding the disease and its prevention. The entire medical staff of the state has been put on alert mode and instructions have been given to take action as per the advisory of the Central Government.