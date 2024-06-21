MoSPI organizes workshop on ‘Mind Wellness for Holistic Living’ on International Yoga Day

On the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) organised an enlightening workshop on ‘Mind Wellness for Holistic Living’ in the Headquarters, chaired by Additional Secretary, MoSPI. The session was led by the Acharyas from Bharatiya Yoga Avam Prabandhan Sansthan.

Officers of MoSPI, attending both in-person and online, gained invaluable insights into achieving holistic well-being through yoga, embracing a balanced and healthy lifestyle. The workshop was attended by the officers and employees of the Ministry as well as accessed by the officers and staff of field offices through VC.