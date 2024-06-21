Release of Publication ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing Publication- ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024’.

The publication is a comprehensive and insightful document which provides detailed tables and analysis of values of output of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing sectors from 2011-12 to 2022-23. This detailed publication comes after the major aggregates at all India level are published in the form of National Accounts Statistics based on the press release of First Revised Estimates (FRE)/ Second Revised Estimates (SRE) (released on February 28th/29th). The publication ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024’ is available at the website of Ministry (https://mospi.gov.in).

Key Highlights:

The shares of Crop, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing sub-sectors in value of output of Agriculture and allied sector were 54.3%, 30.9%, 7.9% and 6.9% respectively in 2022-23.



Fig 1: Shares (%) of agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing in total GVO of Agriculture and allied sectors at constant prices