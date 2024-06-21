Release of Publication ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing Publication- ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024’.
- The publication is a comprehensive and insightful document which provides detailed tables and analysis of values of output of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing sectors from 2011-12 to 2022-23. This detailed publication comes after the major aggregates at all India level are published in the form of National Accounts Statistics based on the press release of First Revised Estimates (FRE)/ Second Revised Estimates (SRE) (released on February 28th/29th).
- The publication ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024’ is available at the website of Ministry (https://mospi.gov.in).
Key Highlights:
-
- The shares of Crop, Livestock, Forestry and Fishing sub-sectors in value of output of Agriculture and allied sector were 54.3%, 30.9%, 7.9% and 6.9% respectively in 2022-23.
Fig 1: Shares (%) of agriculture, livestock, forestry and fishing in total GVO of Agriculture and allied sectors at constant prices
-
- Two largest groups of crops sub-sector namely ‘cereals’ (27.3%) and ‘fruits and vegetables’ (28.3%) together accounted for more than 55% in 2022-23 in total output of crop sub-sector. As a group, GVO of cereals, at ₹336.4 thousand crore, was highest among all the crop-groups in 2011-12. However, in 2022-23, GVO of ‘fruits and vegetables’ was ₹434.7 thousand crore, about ₹15 thousand crore higher than that of cereals. Uttar Pradesh exhibits highest value of output of cereals whereas highest value of output of fruits and vegetables is in West Bengal in 2022-23.
- The output of ‘livestock’ sub-sector increased steadily from ₹487.8 thousand crore in 2011-12 to ₹878.5 thousand crore in 2022-23. The share of milk, meat and eggs in output of livestock sub-sector was 66.5%, 23.6% and 3.7% respectively in 2022-23. Rajasthan (12.5%) and Uttar Pradesh (12.3%) together accounted for about a quarter of output of livestock sub-sector at constant prices in 2022-23.
- The percentage share of value of output from industrial wood, fuelwood and Non-Timber Forest Products to total value of output of forestry sub-sector is about 68%, 20% and 12% respectively in 2022-23.
- The output of fishing and aquaculture sub-sector increased steadily from about ₹80 thousand crore in 2011-12 to about ₹195 thousand crore in 2022-23. Andhra Pradesh remained the largest producer of fishing and aquaculture during the period 2015-16 to 2022-23 and, its share in all-India output increased from 17.7% in 2011-12 to almost 40.9% in 2022-23.