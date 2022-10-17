MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar flags off first SemiconIndia FutureDesign Roadshow in Gandhinagar

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has flagged off the first SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshow, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat today. As part of the efforts to give a boost to the semiconductor design industry in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had launched a series of SemiconIndia FutureDesign roadshows across the country.

Reposing faith in PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s pitch for AtmaNirbhar Bharat & IndiaTechade, Gujarati Industrialists & HNIs pledged Rs. 1500 Crore for Catalyzing the Gujarat’s Startup ecosystem. The Minister felicitated them for their inspiring initiative and for setting an example for others to follow.

While addressing a gathering of students, startups and innovators, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Roadshows have been planned with an aim to inspire the Startups, next-gen innovators and industry leaders to invest in Semiconductor Design and also help us create a robust Semiconductor ecosystem in the country, as envisioned by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

“We intend to take the Semicon India program to every student, every college and make as many young Indians excited by and participate in the Semicon India journey,” he said as various industry leaders, both Global and Indian, joined him in making pitch to young students, Startups and entrepreneurs to grab the SemiconIndia FutureDesign opportunity.

The time to be a Semicon India future design startup is now, he pitched to the audience.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar also launched the ISRO tested and qualified NavIC Receiver Chipsets, ready to be deployed in commercial market, at the event. Several industry leaders, both Indian and global, were also present on the occasion.

“The bedrock of AtmaNirbhar Bharat is AtmaNirbhar State which is driven by AtmaNirbhar cities and Atmanirbhar villages. We will create AtmaNirbhar Surat, AtmaNirbhar Ahmedabad, AtmaNirbhar Rajkot, and many more.”, said Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has played the role of a catalyst by taking PM’s vision to all the stakeholders in the startup ecosystem of Gujarat. He has visited all the regions of Gujarat engaging with Startups, innovators, investors and industry leaders galvanising support for the startup & innovation sector in the state.