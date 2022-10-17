Pre Event Brief Sabarmati River Front Live Demo – DEFEXPO 22

New Delhi:DefExpo-2022, the flagship event of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, one of the largest of its kind is being held in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18 to 22 October 2022. The 12th edition of the DefExpo aims to bring new technologies and solutions in the field of defence exclusively for Indian companies in line with the clarion call of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for Aatmanirbharta.

The theme of DefExpo 2022 is ‘Path to Pride’. At DefExpo-2022, the participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.

As part of the DefExpo, live demonstration by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and DRDO, showcasing land, naval and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening from 1645 h onwards from 18 to 22 Oct 22 at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post.