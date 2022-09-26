More than 80 Congress and Independent MLAs loyal to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot resigns to block Sachin Pilot’s bid

In Rajasthan, more than 80 Congress and Independent MLAs, supporters of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have resigned from the post of MLA. These MLAs reached at Speaker CP Joshi’s residence. The Congress Legislature party meeting was to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence yesterday evening.

State in-charge Ajay Maken and senior leader Mallikarjun Khadke had come as observers for this meeting. But the disgruntled MLAs gathered at the house of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal. After which, they reached the Speaker’s residence.

Cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas claimed that 92 MLAs are with them. He said, there is resentment among the legislators. Without naming Sachin Pilot, Mr. Khachariyawas said, they are against handing over power to any of them who rebelled earlier. He said, when there was a political crisis in Rajasthan, 102 MLAs had to stay in hotels for several days. The high command can make any of these MLAs the chief minister.

It is noteworthy that the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was to be held at 7 pm today. But its timing was changed twice. It was believed that a proposal to give power to the high command to choose the name of new Chief Minister was to be passed in the meeting.