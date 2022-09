Team India wins three match #T20I series against Australia, beat the visitors by six wkts in 3rd and final match in Hyderabad.

Surya Kumar Yadav scored 69 runs in only 36 balls while Virat Kohli made 63 runs in 48 balls.

Score: India 187/4 in 19.5 overs; Australia 186/7 in 20 overs