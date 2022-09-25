Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, New train from Sambalpur to Howrah soon

Bhubaneswar : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today informed that a new train will run between Odisha’s Samabalpur and Howrah soon .

Besides, Union Minister also discussed the progress of railway projects being implemented at MCL’s Balaram site in Angul with the senior officials of the railways.

Clearing clouds over direct train from Angul-Howrah, Pradhan said that the Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled this demand of the locals of Angul and assured a new train ahead of the festive season.