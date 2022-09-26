New Delhi: Navratri, the 9-day long festival to worship Goddess Durga, begins today with religious fervor and gaiety. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. On the first day, Devi Durga is worshiped as Shailaputri.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from today to 28th of this month. This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India. She will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru today. She will also attend the felicitation function ‘Poura Sanmana’ organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali. She will inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad.

On the 27th of this month, the President will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. She will also lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually. Ms. Murmu will attend the inaugural function of St. Joseph’s University and will also attend a civic reception hosted by Government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru.