MONNA pays tribute to ex-cm late Nabakrushna Choudhury on 121st Birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar : Milita Odisha Nisha Nibarana Abhijana(MONNA) on monday paid tribute to legendary ex-cm late Nabakrushna Choudhury on his 121st birth anniversary here at Lower PMG before his statue.

Remembering late CM, MONNA President Sri Padma Charan Nayak said, “Throughout his life he opposed injustice and work for benefit of poor. He was a true crusader against liquor and passed ‘The Orissa Prohibition Act, 1956’ in the Odisha assembly in his tenure. But after his sudden resignation from CM, no other subsequent CMs pursued to implement it in the state.”

Among others present on the occasion are Sri Malay Tripathy, Aparna Nayak, Basanti Acharya, Suvendu Routray, Khageswar Bal, Sanuj Pattnaik, Laxmikant Acharya etc.