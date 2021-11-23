Annual Mines Safety Fortnight – 2021 begins at MCL

Sambalpur: Awareness through ‘Safety Rallies’ by employees and their families marked the beginning of Annual Mines Safety Fortnight 2021 at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), along with Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/Projects & Planning), flagged off the “Suraksha Rath” and awareness rally at the headquarters. Similar rallies were also carried out by the coal miners and their family members in the coalfields to spread awareness on Mines Safety.

Mr PK Sinha, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, who joined through video-conferencing appreciated coal miners for keeping the safety standards high in the company while ensuring double-digit growth in coal production, despatch, and over-burden removal.

“Not only coal production or dispatch, but MCL has also performed better in all the parameters of safety standards in coal mining” Mr Sinha said, appreciating the General Managers of Project Areas and their fields teams for their performance.

Meanwhile, the Director (Technical /Operations) unfurled the Safety Flag at headquarters premises and administered Safety Pledge to all the employees.

A series of activities and competitions are being organised during the fortnight-long programme.

Annual Mines Safety Fortnight is observed in all the units of the company.