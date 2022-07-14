MOIL Bags 3 Five-Star Rating Awards

New Delhi : MOIL, CPSE under Ministry of Steel has recently bagged Five-Star Rating Awards under Sustainability Development Framework (SDF) from Ministry of Mines in the 6th National Conclave on Mines & Minerals 2022 as part of Iconic Week Celebration. The event was organized in the country’s capital, New Delhi on Tuesday.

This year MOIL bagged 3 Five Star awards for its Kandri, Chikla, & Gumgaon mines. MOIL CMD-Shri M.P Chaudhari, Director Production & Planning-Shri M M Abdulla, Jt. GM-Mines Planning Shri Rajesh Bhattacharya, Group Agents Shri U S Bhati & Shri Umakant Bhujade and Mine Managers Shri Anant Chouksey, Shri Sudhir Pathak & Shri Vikrant Khedikar received this prestigious award at the hands of Union Minister of Coal & Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Ministry of Mines Coal & Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve

5 Five Star Rating Status is not only a prestigious cap for the mine operators but also helps in building confidence amongst various stakeholders and increases social acceptance and image building of mining identity amongst the common man.

MOIL CMD-Shri Chaudhari expressed his happiness and congratulated MOIL team for this achievement.