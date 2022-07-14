SAMARTH in collaboration with NTPC organizes Workshop on Biomass use in thermal power plants

New Delhi : National Mission on the use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants (SAMARTH) collaborated with NTPC and organized a one-day workshop today in Chandigarh, on ex-Situ utilization of agricultural residue for co-firing in thermal power plants.

The Government, Ministries, CAQM, MoEFCC, Ministry of Agriculture & farmer welfare, MNRE, Department of Environment & Climate Change-Punjab, Department of Power-Punjab, Department of Agriculture-Punjab, Department of Science & Technology-Punjab, Department of Environment & Climate Change-Haryana, Department of Agriculture-Haryana, Department of Energy-Haryana, SAMARTH Mission, NTPC Ltd, all GENCOs from NCR region, Financial Institutions, Pellet manufacturers, Entrepreneurs, Industries associations, OEMs, Agriculture Universities, KVKs, FPOs, CBBOs and Farmer organizations participated in the workshop.

The one-day workshop aimed to promote and facilitate ex-situ utilization of agri-residue in various applications, with a focus on developing an eco-system for aggregation, transportation, manufacturing, supply, and co-firing of biomass in thermal power plants. The workshop has been organized in an area where a lot of potentials is there and to discuss with concerned stakeholders to resolve the issues towards expanding Biomass aggregation & Pellet manufacturing.

The Workshop started with a welcome note by Shri Sudip Nag (Mission Director, National Mission on Use of Biomass in Thermal Power Plants & Executive Director, NTPC Ltd) describing the importance of Biomass in attaining India’s fuel energy security. Shri Ramesh Babu, Director(Operations), NTPC Ltd. highlighted the potential of Biomass as an untapped resource, additional source of income, high scale of demand & favorable government policies. He also informed about various initiatives taken by NTPC for Biomass utilization in TPPs & mentioned that 14 Plants of NTPC have already started co-firing & approximately 77000 Tons of Biomass have been co-fired to date.

Dr. M.M. Kutty, Chairperson, CAQM addressed the burning issue of air pollution, particularly in the NCR region & challenges. He explained about different possible uses of Biomass, the National policy for management of crop residue, the Central Scheme for agricultural mechanization, the policy for Biomass utilization for power generation through co-firing in Thermal power plants & also guided how the agricultural sector can come forward & contribute to control the pollution by converting Stubble waste to wealth applying Scientific & Technological solutions. 09 exhibition stalls were also installed in the workshop venue to demonstrate different technical and financial aspects by Entrepreneurs, Financial Institutions, OEMs, and SAMARTH Mission. The exhibition stalls were well appreciated by all the senior officials present in the workshop.

With more than 250 registered participants coming from Government, Ministries, CAQM, MoEFCC, MoA&FW, MNRE, senior government officials from Punjab and Haryana, NTPC Ltd, all GENCOs from NCR region, Financial Institutions, Pellet manufacturers, Entrepreneurs, Industries associations, OEMs, Agriculture Universities, KVKs, FPOs, CBBOs and Farmer organizations the Workshop on Ex-situ utilization of agricultural residue in Thermal Power Plants was one of the biggest bioenergy gatherings ever. Many Companies/budding entrepreneurs/Farmers came to the Workshop to understand & explore new business opportunities.

The workshop not only addressed the issue of stubble burning but also provided an ideal platform for all the stakeholders to share their knowledge and experience for the purposeful use of agri-residue and earning potential.

