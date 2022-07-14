Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: 33 Students from Manipur make a successful six-day visit to Indore and other important places of Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (AKAM-EBSB) 33 college and school students from Imphal, Manipur made an enriching visit to Indore and surrounding places of Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh. Out of the 33 students, 19 students were from different schools of Imphal and 14 were from MIT, Imphal. The students were accompanied by two faculty members.

The team visited various places of Malwa region including Indore, Maheshwar, Mandavgarh from June 26 to July 02, 2022. IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore were the host institute. There were 18 female members in the whole group. Manipur and Madhya Pradesh are paired states under the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat scheme.

Science and Technology: Professor explaining the Zero Shadow Effect at the Dongla Robotics Observatory at Ujjain.

The team visited Indore as part of the student exchange programme under the unique initiative of the government Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. On first day students from Manipur arrived at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. They visited the Bio CNG Plant of Indore Municipal Corporation and the Khajrana Ganesh Temple on the second day, after the inaugural ceremony. Bio CNG plant is Asia’s largest CNG plant, recently inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city of India for a consecutive five times. The students were fascinated by the machines and processes they saw at the plant.

Clean and smart cities, Energy Saving and Urban Planning: Visit to the Bio CNG plant located at Devguradiya Indore, recently inaugurated by PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji

On the third day the team visited Dongla Robotic Observatory, located at 0 degree longitude, and Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Observatory’s many equipments were displayed to the students with special permission. The team visited the Lal Bhag place and Rajwada in Indore and participated in sports activities. The troop visited Devi Ahilya Fort at Maheshwar, about 100 kilometres from Indore on the fifth day. This 16th century fort is famous for its elegant architecture and spectacular view from river Narmada. They also saw the world famous Maheshwari silk weaving, the local popular yarn. On the sixth day, they went to historical Mandav Garh. It is a famous tourist site in Madhya Pradesh. They saw Rani Roopmati palace and Baaz Bahadur palace and other places.

On the concluding day, the students participated in the joint cultural programmes, showcasing the traditions and culture of the two states. During their visits, students enjoyed and tasted different cuisines of the host state at the world famous Sarafa Chowpatty of Indore. They enjoyed the famous dishes of Sarafa Chowpatty, be it ‘Dahi Vada’ and ‘Bhutte ka Kis’ at Joshi Dahi Vada or ‘Khopra patties’ at Vijay Chat House or the ‘Jalebi’. Students were fascinated by seeing the huge mob at the Sarafa Chowpatty during the late night.

Various sports activities were also conducted at the internationally developed sports complex of IPS Academy.

The visiting Manipuri team was much impressed and felt enriched by the historical places, traditions, culture and local cuisines. Manipuri students said that they made many friends with their counterparts at Indore. They also learned about the heritage of Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, students from Madhya Pradesh came to know about different Manipuri traditions, their folk music and dances. Both the groups exchanged their food traditions. Many of students from Madhya Pradesh learned some greeting words in Manipuri. Students from both the states parted with heavy hearts at the time of departure.

The visit was facilitated by the Union Ministry of Education and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi.