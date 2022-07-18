MoHUA takes up 31 projects of Rejuvenation of Water Bodies under AMRUT Scheme

New Delhi : Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), 31 projects of rejuvenation of water bodies costing ₹114.28 crore have been taken up in the last five years of which, 20 water bodies have been rejuvenated. List of water bodies taken up for rejuvenation under AMRUT is given at ANNEXURE-I.

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0) has been launched on 1 October 2021. Mission envisages to make cities ‘water secure’ through circular economy of water vide projects focusing on universal coverage of functional water tap connections, water source conservation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/reuse of treated used water, and rainwater harvesting.

So far, 690 water bodies rejuvenation projects worth ₹1,628.78 crore in 14 States/UTs have been approved under AMRUT 2.0. Of this, 279 projects worth ₹277.69 crore have been proposed in the State Water Action Plans-1 (SWAP-1) submitted by 04 States/UTs and 411 projects worth ₹1,351.09 crore have been proposed in the Special State Water Action Plans (SSWAPs) submitted by 11 States/UTs in the month of July, 2022.

Under AMRUT, funds are not released project-wise. Similarly, under AMRUT 2.0, Central Assistance (CA) is released against approved SWAP/SSWAP. So far, ₹709.72 crore of Central Assistance has been released against SWAP-1 which includes projects related to Water supply, Sewerage and Septage Management, Parks and Green Spaces Development and Water Bodies Rejuvenation. Further, ₹51.67 crore of Central Assistance has also been released against SSWAP, which includes Water Bodies rejuvenation projects.

The State-wise list proposed/upcoming projects of water rejuvenation, taken up under AMRUT 2.0, including their tentative cost and time required to complete such projects, has been placed as ANNEXURE-II.

Annexure-I

Details of water bodies rejuvenation projects taken up under AMRUT

Sl. No. Name of State/UT Name of City No. of Water Bodies Rejuvenated No. of Water Bodies for rejuvenation (in progress) Total Project Cost (in ₹ Cr) 1 Bihar Gaya – 1 1.62 2 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 13 – 0.33 3 Karnataka Ranebennur 1 29.83 4 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow – 1 20.16 5 Kerala Guruvayur – 3 3.41 6 Kerala Guruvayur – 1 0.5 7 Kerala Guruvayur – 1 0.5 8 Kerala Guruvayur – 1 0.5 9 Kerala Guruvayur – 1 0.5 10 Kerala Kollam – 1 38.1 11 Jharkhand Giridih 1 – 1 12 Jharkhand Giridih 1 – 0.33 13 Jharkhand Dhanbad 1 – 1 14 Jharkhand Hazaribag 1 – 1 15 Jharkhand Deoghar 1 – 0.66 16 Jharkhand Deoghar 1 – 0.67 17 Delhi East DMC – 1 14.17 20 11 114.28

Annexure-II

List of proposed/upcoming water bodies rejuvenation projects under AMRUT 2.0

S.No. State/UT No. of projects Estimated Cost (₹ crore) 1 Assam 30 15.55 2 Chhattisgarh 60 41.40 3 Delhi 38 93.02 4 Gujarat 123 341.49 5 Ladakh 1 2.70 6 Madhya Pradesh 89 153.07 7 Maharashtra 77 512.05 8 Manipur 17 3.31 9 Odisha 16 50.41 10 Puducherry 3 2.89 11 Rajasthan 25 85.82 12 Sikkim 1 1.13 13 Tamil Nadu 187 113.74 14 West Bengal 23 38.52 Grand Total 690 1,455.10

Data as on 04.07.2022

Note: Majority of the water bodies rejuvenation projects are at the stage of preparation /approval of Detailed Project Report (DPR) and States/UTs have updated their completion time-line varying from Financial Year 2022-23 to 2025-26.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.