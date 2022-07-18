MoHUA implements Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless under DAY-NULM

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) since 2014-15. The Scheme provides for conducting a systematic third-party survey by the local/ municipal bodies so as to assess accurately the need for shelters at suitable locations. As per survey, so far, 2,45,783 urban homeless persons have been identified in 29 States/UTs. State/ UT-wise details of number of identified urban homeless persons are at Annexure-II.

As per census 2011, the number of houseless people in India was 17,73,040 which includes 9,38,348 from urban areas and 8,34,692 from rural areas. State/ Union Territory (UT)-wise details are at Annexure-I.

In pursuance of the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”, this Ministry is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless people.

States/UTs have undertaken demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand of housing. Total assessed demand of houses reported by States/UTs under the scheme was 112.24 lakhs. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022. Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. Central assistance of ₹2.03 lakh crore has been approved for construction of approved houses; out of which ₹1.20 lakh crore have been released.

State/ UT-wise and year-wise details of number of houses sanctioned and Central assistance released under the Scheme during last five years are at Annexure-III.

Annexure-I

Annexure-II

State/ UT-wise details of number of Urban Homeless identified by States/ UTs through third Party Systematic Survey under SUH scheme of DAY-NULM

Sl. No. State/UT Number of Urban homeless persons identified 1 Andhra Pradesh 11,173 2 Bihar 10,253 3 Chandigarh 2,064 4 Chhattisgarh 10,216 5 Goa 173 6 Gujarat 35,293 7 Haryana 19,015 8 Himachal Pradesh 879 9 Jharkhand 3,043 10 Karnataka 7,282 11 Kerala 3,196 12 Manipur 4 13 Madhya Pradesh 3,257 14 Maharashtra 21,882 15 Meghalaya 48 16 Mizoram 3,888 17 Nagaland 49 18 Odisha 13,651 19 Puducherry 719 20 Rajasthan 39,512 21 Sikkim 13 22 Tamil Nadu 14,040 23 Telangana 4,629 24 Tripura 328 25 Uttar Pradesh 28,409 26 Uttarakhand 2,202 27 West Bengal 10,565 28 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 29 Arunachal Pradesh 0 Total 2,45,783

Annexure-III

State/UT-wise details of number of houses sanctioned and Central assistance released during each of the last five years (FY2017-2022) under PMAY-U

Sl.No. State/UT Number of Houses Sanctioned Amount of Central assistance released (₹inCr.) 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 1 A&NIsland(UT) 25 3 – 348 2 0.23 0.05 0.17 0.46 1.06 2 AndhraPradesh 2,42,070 1,49,106 5,63,784 5,29,182 4,47,591 2,160.67 3,465.38 918.78 2,419.06 2,475.25 3 ArunachalPradesh 3,757 157 912 26 2,577 20.80 11.07 21.31 8.57 27.70 4 Assam 41,687 2,856 52,067 19,775 36,224 324.27 15.09 494.46 125.57 180.48 5 Bihar 51,564 97,998 50,194 41,352 13,404 437.35 504.53 528.23 572.14 93.37 6 Chandigarh(UT) 57 154 363 406 209 1.17 3.42 8.24 9.18 3.45 7 Chhattisgarh 72,219 82,279 33,571 33,961 61,017 504.67 419.12 724.64 690.18 380.89 8 UTofDNH&DD 2,234 1,736 1,414 1,885 2,016 27.89 27.88 35.90 45.57 26.06 9 Delhi(NCR) 2,487 10,179 6,320 6,311 2,909 56.93 230.17 144.27 145.09 44.65 10 Goa 159 392 424 1,578 533 2.17 9.35 9.82 37.00 9.17 11 Gujarat 1,02,197 2,26,537 1,53,626 1,49,722 2,94,691 1,096.22 3,486.52 2,254.24 3,241.67 4,192.91 12 Haryana 54,430 73,034 8,958 13,178 11,528 150.36 368.75 247.72 290.17 172.77 13 HimachalPradesh 2,812 259 1,412 2,638 3,295 17.10 25.22 29.96 32.81 46.49 14 J&K(UT) 5,554 14,899 10,448 1,215 13,115 51.00 34.22 99.78 131.54 43.67 15 Jharkhand 56,386 14,250 30,256 15,248 64,456 670.11 419.45 331.12 535.22 260.35 16 Karnataka 2,22,524 1,69,289 74,432 47,054 67,950 1,681.75 728.79 702.37 1,142.07 529.76 17 Kerala 41,729 32,628 9,295 17,865 35,138 263.86 660.83 265.94 173.63 371.92 18 Ladakh(UT) 358 155 237 – – 7.60 1.79 – 0.43 4.46 19 Lakshadweep(UT) – – – – – – – – – – 20 MadhyaPradesh 1,92,288 2,26,000 1,01,055 65,484 2,34,382 2,362.87 2,722.59 1,044.94 2,411.97 1,977.88 21 Maharashtra 69,876 6,00,599 2,66,008 2,32,801 3,73,462 752.62 2,862.51 2,405.44 3,943.22 3,358.43 22 Manipur 15,563 14,510 5 11,493 6,033 136.38 12.19 65.09 99.94 0.13 23 Meghalaya 729 1,450 2,460 55 4 4.72 0.99 0.64 1.30 16.77 24 Mizoram 18,643 297 427 9,956 843 60.35 34.07 7.89 71.92 14.34 25 Nagaland 5 11,399 6,157 4,008 4 9.78 65.32 14.48 106.43 34.19 26 Odisha 31,354 48,711 11,977 20,083 75,297 157.44 410.88 320.96 386.57 328.49 27 Puducherry (UT) 2,949 3,620 2,124 2,716 1,868 42.73 15.45 51.08 37.11 16.67 28 Punjab 1,586 10,148 36,726 13,170 16,287 93.83 181.61 188.08 507.35 252.69 29 Rajasthan 55,237 47,690 34,208 36,264 57,876 183.25 398.11 600.89 789.30 995.61 30 Sikkim 517 8 18 97 60 1.30 1.80 0.38 1.57 1.35 31 Tamil Nadu 1,15,947 1,43,292 1,13,349 93,435 97,656 1,194.40 1,408.78 1,942.30 1,627.37 1,569.99 32 Telangana 1,03,586 15,588 16,895 49,319 22,954 773.60 341.98 384.76 777.17 297.90 33 Tripura 24,900 6,985 1,413 12,614 11,074 160.57 151.00 166.45 233.95 61.69 34 Uttar Pradesh 2,52,564 6,89,100 3,45,978 2,51,664 1,57,817 1,601.14 4,626.17 4,046.35 4,913.38 3,942.93 35 Uttarakhand 8,404 14,264 7,620 6,604 22,527 131.35 79.85 79.95 160.84 89.21 36 West Bengal 59,482 1,35,303 69,681 1,30,695 1,75,148 780.07 1,294.39 931.36 1,606.51 420.50 Grand Total 18,55,879 28,44,875 20,13,814 18,22,202 23,09,947 15,920.55 25,019.32 19,067.99 27,276.26 22,243.18

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.