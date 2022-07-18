MoHUA implements Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless under DAY-NULM

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is implementing Scheme of Shelter for Urban Homeless under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) since 2014-15. The Scheme provides for conducting a systematic third-party survey by the local/ municipal bodies so as to assess accurately the need for shelters at suitable locations. As per survey, so far, 2,45,783 urban homeless persons have been identified in 29 States/UTs. State/ UT-wise details of number of identified urban homeless persons are at Annexure-II.
As per census 2011, the number of houseless people in India was 17,73,040 which includes 9,38,348 from urban areas and 8,34,692 from rural areas. State/ Union Territory (UT)-wise details are at Annexure-I.
In pursuance of the Government’s vision of “Housing for All”, this Ministry is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 for giving Central assistance to States/ UTs for providing all-weather pucca houses to all eligible urban households including homeless people.
States/UTs have undertaken demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand of housing. Total assessed demand of houses reported by States/UTs under the scheme was 112.24 lakhs. Based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, a total of 122.69 lakh houses have been sanctioned during the Mission period i.e. till 31 March 2022. Against the sanctioned houses, 101.94 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 61.15 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. Central assistance of ₹2.03 lakh crore has been approved for construction of approved houses; out of which ₹1.20 lakh crore have been released.
State/ UT-wise and year-wise details of number of houses sanctioned and Central assistance released under the Scheme during last five years are at Annexure-III.
Annexure-I
Annexure-II
State/ UT-wise details of number of Urban Homeless identified by States/ UTs through third Party Systematic Survey under SUH scheme of DAY-NULM
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Number of Urban homeless persons identified
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|11,173
|2
|Bihar
|10,253
|3
|Chandigarh
|2,064
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|10,216
|5
|Goa
|173
|6
|Gujarat
|35,293
|7
|Haryana
|19,015
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|879
|9
|Jharkhand
|3,043
|10
|Karnataka
|7,282
|11
|Kerala
|3,196
|12
|Manipur
|4
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,257
|14
|Maharashtra
|21,882
|15
|Meghalaya
|48
|16
|Mizoram
|3,888
|17
|Nagaland
|49
|18
|Odisha
|13,651
|19
|Puducherry
|719
|20
|Rajasthan
|39,512
|21
|Sikkim
|13
|22
|Tamil Nadu
|14,040
|23
|Telangana
|4,629
|24
|Tripura
|328
|25
|Uttar Pradesh
|28,409
|26
|Uttarakhand
|2,202
|27
|West Bengal
|10,565
|28
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0
|29
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|Total
|2,45,783
Annexure-III
State/UT-wise details of number of houses sanctioned and Central assistance released during each of the last five years (FY2017-2022) under PMAY-U
|Sl.No.
|State/UT
|Number of Houses Sanctioned
|Amount of Central assistance released
(₹inCr.)
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|1
|A&NIsland(UT)
|25
|3
|–
|348
|2
|0.23
|0.05
|0.17
|0.46
|1.06
|2
|AndhraPradesh
|2,42,070
|1,49,106
|5,63,784
|5,29,182
|4,47,591
|2,160.67
|3,465.38
|918.78
|2,419.06
|2,475.25
|3
|ArunachalPradesh
|3,757
|157
|912
|26
|2,577
|20.80
|11.07
|21.31
|8.57
|27.70
|4
|Assam
|41,687
|2,856
|52,067
|19,775
|36,224
|324.27
|15.09
|494.46
|125.57
|180.48
|5
|Bihar
|51,564
|97,998
|50,194
|41,352
|13,404
|437.35
|504.53
|528.23
|572.14
|93.37
|6
|Chandigarh(UT)
|57
|154
|363
|406
|209
|1.17
|3.42
|8.24
|9.18
|3.45
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|72,219
|82,279
|33,571
|33,961
|61,017
|504.67
|419.12
|724.64
|690.18
|380.89
|8
|UTofDNH&DD
|2,234
|1,736
|1,414
|1,885
|2,016
|27.89
|27.88
|35.90
|45.57
|26.06
|9
|Delhi(NCR)
|2,487
|10,179
|6,320
|6,311
|2,909
|56.93
|230.17
|144.27
|145.09
|44.65
|10
|Goa
|159
|392
|424
|1,578
|533
|2.17
|9.35
|9.82
|37.00
|9.17
|11
|Gujarat
|1,02,197
|2,26,537
|1,53,626
|1,49,722
|2,94,691
|1,096.22
|3,486.52
|2,254.24
|3,241.67
|4,192.91
|12
|Haryana
|54,430
|73,034
|8,958
|13,178
|11,528
|150.36
|368.75
|247.72
|290.17
|172.77
|13
|HimachalPradesh
|2,812
|259
|1,412
|2,638
|3,295
|17.10
|25.22
|29.96
|32.81
|46.49
|14
|J&K(UT)
|5,554
|14,899
|10,448
|1,215
|13,115
|51.00
|34.22
|99.78
|131.54
|43.67
|15
|Jharkhand
|56,386
|14,250
|30,256
|15,248
|64,456
|670.11
|419.45
|331.12
|535.22
|260.35
|16
|Karnataka
|2,22,524
|1,69,289
|74,432
|47,054
|67,950
|1,681.75
|728.79
|702.37
|1,142.07
|529.76
|17
|Kerala
|41,729
|32,628
|9,295
|17,865
|35,138
|263.86
|660.83
|265.94
|173.63
|371.92
|18
|Ladakh(UT)
|358
|155
|237
|–
|–
|7.60
|1.79
|–
|0.43
|4.46
|19
|Lakshadweep(UT)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|20
|MadhyaPradesh
|1,92,288
|2,26,000
|1,01,055
|65,484
|2,34,382
|2,362.87
|2,722.59
|1,044.94
|2,411.97
|1,977.88
|21
|Maharashtra
|69,876
|6,00,599
|2,66,008
|2,32,801
|3,73,462
|752.62
|2,862.51
|2,405.44
|3,943.22
|3,358.43
|22
|Manipur
|15,563
|14,510
|5
|11,493
|6,033
|136.38
|12.19
|65.09
|99.94
|0.13
|23
|Meghalaya
|729
|1,450
|2,460
|55
|4
|4.72
|0.99
|0.64
|1.30
|16.77
|24
|Mizoram
|18,643
|297
|427
|9,956
|843
|60.35
|34.07
|7.89
|71.92
|14.34
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|11,399
|6,157
|4,008
|4
|9.78
|65.32
|14.48
|106.43
|34.19
|26
|Odisha
|31,354
|48,711
|11,977
|20,083
|75,297
|157.44
|410.88
|320.96
|386.57
|328.49
|27
|Puducherry (UT)
|2,949
|3,620
|2,124
|2,716
|1,868
|42.73
|15.45
|51.08
|37.11
|16.67
|28
|Punjab
|1,586
|10,148
|36,726
|13,170
|16,287
|93.83
|181.61
|188.08
|507.35
|252.69
|29
|Rajasthan
|55,237
|47,690
|34,208
|36,264
|57,876
|183.25
|398.11
|600.89
|789.30
|995.61
|30
|Sikkim
|517
|8
|18
|97
|60
|1.30
|1.80
|0.38
|1.57
|1.35
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1,15,947
|1,43,292
|1,13,349
|93,435
|97,656
|1,194.40
|1,408.78
|1,942.30
|1,627.37
|1,569.99
|32
|Telangana
|1,03,586
|15,588
|16,895
|49,319
|22,954
|773.60
|341.98
|384.76
|777.17
|297.90
|33
|Tripura
|24,900
|6,985
|1,413
|12,614
|11,074
|160.57
|151.00
|166.45
|233.95
|61.69
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,52,564
|6,89,100
|3,45,978
|2,51,664
|1,57,817
|1,601.14
|4,626.17
|4,046.35
|4,913.38
|3,942.93
|35
|Uttarakhand
|8,404
|14,264
|7,620
|6,604
|22,527
|131.35
|79.85
|79.95
|160.84
|89.21
|36
|West Bengal
|59,482
|1,35,303
|69,681
|1,30,695
|1,75,148
|780.07
|1,294.39
|931.36
|1,606.51
|420.50
|Grand Total
|18,55,879
|28,44,875
|20,13,814
|18,22,202
|23,09,947
|15,920.55
|25,019.32
|19,067.99
|27,276.26
|22,243.18
This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.