MoHUA implements an innovative project – NIPUN (National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers) as part of DAY-NULM

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is implementing an innovative project – NIPUN (National Initiative for Promotion of Upskilling of Nirman workers), as part of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

This project aims to skill train over one lakh construction workers in the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned courses. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is the implementation agency, and a network of industry partners in construction sector and the related Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) i.e. Construction Skill Development Council of India (CSDCI), Water Management & Plumbing Skill Council and Infrastructure and Equipment Sector skill Council (IESC) are participating in this initiative.

NIPUN, inter-alia, includes on-site Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), & fresh skill training.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.