Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of SA Tests; Deepak Chahar Withdraws from ODI Series Due to Fitness Concerns

Mumbai, 16 December: In a setback for the Indian cricket team, senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been declared unfit for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this development on Saturday, revealing that Shami, although initially included in the Test squad pending fitness assessment, did not receive clearance from the board’s medical experts.

Shami’s absence due to fitness issues is a significant blow to India’s pace attack, impacting their strategy for the crucial Test series against South Africa.

In a parallel update, pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar has also pulled out of the One Day International (ODI) squad. The reasons behind Chahar’s withdrawal were linked to fitness concerns, prompting his exclusion from the ODI series.

These unforeseen setbacks have compelled the Indian team management to reassess their strategies and squad composition ahead of the challenging encounters against South Africa. The absence of key players like Shami and Chahar adds complexity to India’s plans, calling for swift adjustments in their lineup and bowling combinations for the upcoming fixtures.