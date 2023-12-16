Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” Opens Advance Bookings Ahead of Theatrical Release

Mumbai, 16 December: Renowned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the commencement of advance bookings for his much-anticipated film, “Dunki,” scheduled to hit theaters on December 21. The announcement, made on Saturday, has sparked excitement among fans eagerly anticipating the movie’s release.

Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, “Dunki” boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Sharing the news with his admirers, the 58-year-old actor took to social media and posted, “Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke… Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore. Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari… Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari. Book your tickets now.”

Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke… Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore. Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari… Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari. Book your tickets now!https://t.co/va0QwZtXml#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/PiNO1spPg8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2023

The announcement of advance bookings for “Dunki” has triggered a wave of anticipation and enthusiasm among movie enthusiasts and Shah Rukh Khan’s followers. With the movie set for its theatrical release in just a few days, fans are gearing up to secure their seats in advance, reflecting the widespread anticipation for this upcoming cinematic treat directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Hirani.