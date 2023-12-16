Honda Elevate marks 20,000 cumulative sales milestone in 100 days after launch

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced that its new mid-size SUV Honda Elevate has achieved the sales milestone of 20,000 units in 100 days since its launch in September’23. This milestone is a testament to Honda’s steadfast dedication to excellence and also showcases the trust and loyalty the brand has earned from its customers.

The Honda Elevate has solidified its presence in the competitive SUV market, carving out a noteworthy position. The new model accounted for over 50% of total HCIL sales during the last 3 months and has helped the company grow its sales by 11% in the said period (Sept – Nov) over last year.

Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of the Honda Elevate, which has surpassed our expectations. The 20,000 sales milestone of Elevate in the first 100 days of launch is a proud moment for us and reflects the trust & preference of our valued customers, making us a notable contender in the industry. Furthermore, we have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently.”

Designed with the concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, the Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine design and is equipped with a powerful 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine paired with 6-speed MT and 7-speed CVT automatic transmissions.

The Elevate offers an impressively roomy interior, featuring a top-class wheelbase, ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a class-leading cargo area. Its spacious interiors and advanced safety features, including ADAS technology of Honda SENSING, ensure both comfortable and stress free safe drive.

With dimensions of 4312mm length, 1790mm width, 1650mm height, 2650mm wheelbase and a top-class ground clearance of 220 mm, the Elevate merges style and practicality seamlessly.

The Honda Elevate offers a wide range of choice to customers with the convenience of a CVT automatic in 3 of its four grades and ADAS safety at very affordable price points.

The Elevate is available at an introductory price ranging from INR 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to INR 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-variant. These introductory prices are valid till the end of Dec’23.

The Elevate had its World Premiere in India earlier in June this year and has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers since its global debut. India is the first country to manufacture and sell the Elevate globally. The company also aims to make India as an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world, catering to the robust demand for SUVs globally.