Odisha FC host Hyderabad FC in crucial clash

Bhubaneswar, 16 December: Following their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Mohun Bagan in an away game at Kolkata, Odisha FC aims to rebuild their momentum as they face Hyderabad FC in the ISL 2023-24 season at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday, 17th December 2023, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM IST.

The Kalinga Warriors boast the best home record this ISL season, securing victory in three out of four matches on their home turf. They aim to capitalize on this as they host the Nizams. In contrast, the visitors have had a shaky start to their campaign, failing to secure a win so far. However, come Sunday, the Men in Purple are determined to reverse this trend, eyeing all three points against Thangboi Singto’s team, who are equally eager to secure a crucial away win.

Throughout the history of the ISL, Odisha and Hyderabad have clashed in 8 matches. Odisha secured victories in 3 encounters, while Hyderabad triumphed in 4. Furthermore, one match between them concluded in a draw.

In the league table, Odisha FC, positioned 5th with 14 points, faces Hyderabad FC, currently holding the 12th spot with 4 points.

Odisha FC conducted their pre-match press conference on Saturday, 16th December 2023, in Bhubaneswar with head coach Sergio Lobera and player Narender Gahlot.

“We recognize the potential of our opponents and are fully prepared to face them. No matter the obstacles, we have confidence in our squad’s abilities, and we are committed to playing at our best,” stated Coach Sergio Lobera.

Addressing the team’s growth, Coach Sergio Lobera highlighted ongoing efforts to improve various aspects of their gameplay. “We are a team in progress, and continuous hard work is crucial for our development. I’m pleased to see the significant improvement in my players,” added the coach.

Expressing gratitude to the fans, Coach Sergio Lobera and Narender Gahlot emphasized the crucial role supporters play in the team’s success. “Everything is for them – our fans are our strength. We thrive as a team when we feel their support. Tomorrow, we aim to make them proud,” conveyed the team.