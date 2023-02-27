Mo School partners with British Council to skill children through sports

Bhubaneswar : The government of Odisha initiative Mo School Abhiyan and UK based international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange British Council signed an agreement to work together on a pilot programme designed to promote sports in school education. The one-of-its-kind initiative will support primary school teachers and coaches to improve learning outcomes of studentsby inculcating physical and health education to further boost holistic development of children. The programme will be piloted in 30 selected government schoolsof Odisha which are covered under the Mo School initiative.

The Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA)has been signed bySri Anupam Saha, SPD-OSEPA & Member Secretary, Mo School and Rittika Chanda Parrukh, Director Education India, British Council in the presence of senior officials of Government of Odisha and British Council. The agreement will complement the existing overarching agreement between the Government of Odisha and British Council India to work together for strengthening school and mass education in Odisha.

Speaking on the new partnership, Smt. Susmita Bagchi, Chairperson, Mo School said, “We are looking forward to the collaboration with British Council as we want to equip our teachers and trainers with better tools for promoting sports activities right from the school. The collaboration will help our students to build their career in sports and deliver quality education by giving additional focus on students’ health and wellbeing. By skilling them through this programme we hope to afford them a chance to demonstrate improved skills and knowledge while also increasing awareness about how sports can be used as a tool to bring transformative change.”

Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council, said,“We are excited for delivering on the MoU we have with Odisha, and working again with Mo School Abhiyan for physical health and wellness of school going children. Prior to this partnership, we worked with Mo School for an English language development programme when Mo School was launched. We are now bringing with us another exciting partnership that will use the power of sports to instil life skills and strengthen core skills of students. I hope to extend our partnership with Odisha in education research, innovation, culture and creative industries as education and culture sit at the heart of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 jointly agreed between our two countries and are major priorities for India at G20.”

Last year, British Council and Odisha Police collaborated to deliver a customised communication skills programme titled ‘Communicating with Confidence’ made possible by Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).Thecourse imparted language training and soft skills using the British Council’s specialised communicative methodology.