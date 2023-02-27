Crash Casino Games Shoot Up in Users by 194% in Just One Month

”Aviator” Leads Emerging Game Studio Spribe to New Heights

The hit real money game of the season – ”Aviator”, has risen in online traction in India nearly tenfold since last February, but this turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg when the whole range of crash games offered by the emerging game studio Spribe increased their share of active users by 194% from July to August, setting new standards for success in the field of real money game development.

The findings are taken from SevenJackpots latest research paper dedicated to the new “Cash or Crash” games and the waves they are making in online gaming. The study is based on internal data on active user sessions and turnovers from the Casino Days casino platform for the period between January 1 and November 1, 2022.

“Aviator”, “Mines”, “Goal”, “Plinko”, and the other mini or “Turbo” games as Spribe has labelled them have improved their combined share of the overall platform turnover by 44.2% between August and October from 0.61% to 0.87% compared to the whole period between January and October.

This provider’s games rose even more significantly in their share of the active players on Casino Days to 7.53% during the last trimester of the analysed period, marking an increase of 66.68% from the 4.52% achieved during the whole nine-month period.

Generating less than a single percent of an online casino platform’s turnover may not sound like much, but, as the authors of the study highlight, “what makes this performance even more impressive is that this particular game provider does not offer any of the classic games of chance like roulette, blackjack, teen patti, slots, or others that usually boost ratings and attract player crowds”.

From Crypto to Provably Fair Technology

The fresh genre of cash or crash games sprang into existence in 2019 inspired by the advances of crypto assets and trade. Their light and simple design resembles a stock market graph, and their algorithms based on “provably fair technology”, combining server and player seeds before each round, link crash games to blockchain and crypto once again.

Crash games revolve around a constantly rising multiplier and bring the thrill of real-time decision-making over whether to cash out or wait for the multiplier to rise even more, knowing that it may crash any instant and then all unclaimed bets will be lost.

The simplicity of the new genre runs contrary to the established tendency of more than a decade in casino game development to go for more and more immersive gaming experiences, adding live dealers and hosts, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) features, a wide array of first-person input options, and ever more visually dynamic designs.

Cash or Crash, the Harbinger of Change

It took a couple of years for crash-style games to get noticed, but then they abruptly shot up in traction. The role of the harbinger of change was played by Evolution’s now emblematic “Cash or Crash” – a live-dealer crossover between casino game shows and crash-game mechanics.

Internal data from Casino Days shows that immediately after its release in September 2001, the game became second in terms of generated turnover (6.55%) and third in terms of attracted number of players (1.40%) in the so-called “Other” category of casino games.

“Spaceman” by Pragmatic Play, the fourth most popular crash-style title offered by Casino Days, as well as “JetX” and “FootbalX” by SmartSoft Gaming, have also made their mark.

During the first 10 months of 2022, crash games were played by 6.53% of the platform’s active players, which is quite significant according to the researchers at SevenJackpots, as the total number of games in the Casino Days library exceeds 5,500.

“Simple game dynamics, provably fair outcomes, and the feeling of always having a choice are among the leading factors (why crash games appeal to a growing number of real-money players worldwide). Without a doubt, the fact that these games work at low bandwidths and across mobile devices is also important,” the authors conclude.