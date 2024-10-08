iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 Now Available

Apple has released iOS 18.1 developer beta 6, available exclusively to users enrolled in the beta testing program. This update introduces support for Apple Intelligence and an enhanced Siri assistant, along with other features.

Apple Watch users have also received a new watchOS 11.1 developer beta, which includes a Sleep Apnea detection feature for the Watch Series 10, Series 9, and Watch Ultra 2. This feature alerts users to signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea by analyzing breathing irregularities during sleep every 30 days using the watch’s accelerometer.

The Sleep Apnea detection feature is accessible through the iOS 18.1 developer beta 6, allowing users to enable it on compatible Apple Watch models.

The public release of iOS 18.1, along with watchOS 11.1 and macOS Sequoia, is expected later this month, along with the debut of Apple Intelligence features across supported devices.

Notable updates include a redesigned Apple Intelligence icon in the Notes app, grouped notifications showing merged counts, and new Control Center toggles for Measure and Level tools.

Eligible iPhone models for iOS 18.1 include: