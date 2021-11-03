‘Mo Chatashali’ Initiative awarded by OSCPCR for educating 1 lakh children during the pandemic

Bhubaneswar: 2nd November- ‘Mo Chatashali’ education initiative was awarded for helping underprivileged children in Odisha by the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) in its 11th Foundation Day which was held at KIIT Auditorium in the city.

Launched by the non-profit Atmashakti Trust and its allies Mahila Shramajeebee Mancha Odisha and Odisha Shramajeebee Mancha, the initiative has helped over 1 lakh children from across 17 districts of Odisha during the pandemic time which is mostly represented by Tribals, Dalits and other marginalised communities.

“Children from the rural areas in the state, during the lockdown, were mostly deprived of the state government’s online education platforms due to the lack of digital access and for most of them, Chatashali was the only source of learning for them. This recognition, I believe, is an outcome of a collective effort by parents, volunteer-teachers and villagers which will encourage our team and Sangathan members to reach out to even more children in distress and help bring them to the forefront of education”, Ms Ruchi Kashyap, Executive Trustee of Atmashakti Trust said after receiving the award.

Related