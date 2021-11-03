Odisha reports 322 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 322 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1042422. Khordha district registered the Highest of 169 cases in COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 2nd November

New Positive Cases: 322

Of which 0-18 years: 42

In quarantine: 187

Local contacts: 135

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 19

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 9

11. Jajpur: 13

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 8

14. Keonjhar: 1

15. Khurda: 169

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 3

18. Nawarangpur: 1

19. Nayagarh: 4

20. Nuapada: 3

21. Puri: 5

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 8

26. State Pool: 39

New recoveries: 441

Cumulative tested: 22169519

Positive: 1042422

Recovered: 1030026

Active cases: 4000