Odisha reports 322 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 322 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1042422. Khordha district registered the Highest of 169 cases in COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 19 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd November
New Positive Cases: 322
Of which 0-18 years: 42
In quarantine: 187
Local contacts: 135
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 19
7. Dhenkanal: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 9
11. Jajpur: 13
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 8
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 169
16. Malkangiri: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 3
18. Nawarangpur: 1
19. Nayagarh: 4
20. Nuapada: 3
21. Puri: 5
22. Rayagada: 1
23. Sambalpur: 10
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 8
26. State Pool: 39
New recoveries: 441
Cumulative tested: 22169519
Positive: 1042422
Recovered: 1030026
Active cases: 4000